Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 2.87 lakh-cr outlay for Jal Jeevan mission

New Delhi: The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.