 Bengaluru-Based Health Technology Firm Ultrahuman Raises ₹100 Crore In Venture Debt From Alteria Capital
"We've built Ultrahuman on the principles of cost-disciplined growth and capital efficiency," Ultrahuman CEO Mohit Kumar said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health technology firm, has raised Rs 100 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital to support the next stage of its growth.The new financing enables Ultrahuman to deepen innovation and accelerate its market expansion, sports and research partnerships, and development of new features and software revenue streams, according to a release.

This partnership reinforces Ultrahuman's approach to profitable, capital-efficient growth, while advancing its goal of making health insights more accessible worldwide, the release added.

Ultrahuman is a health technology company focused on wearable and ambient health ecosystem. Its flagship product, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, combines comfort with science-backed insights to help people optimise sleep, recovery, and movement, according to the company. 

