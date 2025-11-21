Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 21, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened with a gap-up above its key hurdle of the 26100 zone, and bulls successfully defended this level throughout the session. The index inched up gradually through the day and went on to hit an intraday high of 26246, coming just 31 points short of its lifetime high of 26277. With today’s move, Nifty delivered a decisive range breakout on the daily chart and also registered its highest daily close ever. The index formed a bullish candle and continues to display a sequence of higher highs over the past few sessions, signaling sustained strength and positive momentum. Now it has to hold above 26100 zones for an up move towards 26277 then 26350 zones while supports are shifting higher at 26100 then 26000 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25900 strike. Call writing is seen at 26250 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26100 then 26200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25700 to 26600 zones while an immediate range between 26000 to 26400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened with a strong gap-up, and bulls took command from the very first tick, driving a confident and sustained move throughout the session. Persistent buying propelled the index to an intraday high of 85801, leaving it just 177 points short of its lifetime high. Today’s action delivered a decisive range breakout, placing the index firmly on track to scale fresh all-time highs in the coming sessions. On the daily chart, Sensex carved out a bold bullish candle and continues to showcase a graceful sequence of higher highs, reflecting the unrelenting dominance of the bulls and a strongly positive market undertone.

Bank Nifty index opened at new life high territory near 59300 zones but failed to hold its opening gains and drifted lower towards 59150 levels in the initial hour of the session. Later gradual recovery was seen from lower levels as rate sensitive Index extended the momentum to hit new record high of 59440 marks at latter part of the session. It formed a small bullish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying interest is visible at lower levels and relatively outperforming the broader market. Now it has to hold above 59250 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory 59750 then 60000 zones while on the downside support has shifted higher to 59250 then 59000 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.63% at 26235 levels. Positive setup seen in Eicher Motors, Cummins India, CAMS, Reliance, Hero Motocorp, HDFC Bank, CDSL, MCX, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv while weakness in Delhivery, Biocon, NMDC, JSW Energy, Sammaan Capital, Godrej CP, IGL, Hindustan Zinc, VBL and INOX Wind.

GENESYS - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

After witnessing lower lows in the past few sessions, Genesys has taken support around 430 odd levels which was also the support in June 2024 as well. From there onwards we have seen the stock witnessing a smart rally and currently after taking support at similar levels, the stock has managed to make higher highs and higher lows reflecting encouraging signs supported by positive RSI divergence and pickup in volumes.

BUY GENESYS CMP 476.85 SL 449.00 TGT 505.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 21st Nov 2025

NDL Ventures:

The Board Meeting is scheduled for 25th November 2025 to consider and approve the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited into NDL Ventures Limited (formerly known as NXTDIGITAL Limited).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS):

Tata Consultahip marks a significant milestone in TCS’ ambition to become the largest AI-led technology services company.

Zaggle Prepaid:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with BIBA Fashion Limited. Under this agreement, Zaggle would provide Zaggle Zoyer Platform to BIBA Fashion Limited. The time period for completion of this agreement is 36 months.

VIP Industries:

The company has entered into binding agreement with Kemp & Company Ltd., forming part of the Promoter Group, for sale of its non-core asset i.e. ‘VIP House’ located at Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The sale is taking place for Rs 40.71 crore on an “as is where is basis” and is subject to receipt of shareholders’ approval by Kemp & Company Limited.

Alkem Laboratories:

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of DSS, the original De Simone formulation probiotic blend in India for restoring gut microbiota balance and managing various gut-related health conditions. This proprietary probiotic combines eight carefully selected bacterial strains in precise proportions, chosen for their distinct biochemical and enzymatic profile, to act synergistically on the physiology of the gastrointestinal system.

Alkem’s DSS range will be available in four strengths – 225 billion CFU sachet, 112.5 billion CFU capsule, 45 billion CFU capsule, and 10 billion CFU capsule – providing healthcare professionals and patients with tailored options to manage a wide spectrum of gastrointestinal conditions.

Alkem is the first company offering all four strengths of this probiotic in India and also the first to launch 225 billion CFU and 10 billion CFU strengths in India, for which it has exclusive marketing rights.