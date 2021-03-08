Brent goes past $70 after key Saudi Arabian oil sites attacked

Saudi Arabia on Sunday faced two attacks on leading oil production sites, prompting a spike in oil prices. There was a drone attack at the world's largest oil terminal, with reports stating that a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal was the target, even as news of a second attack at Saudi Aramco’s facilities surfaced.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry confirmed early on Monday morning that there had been an attack on the major shipping port. According to updates shared by the Saudi Press Agency, the Ras Tanura Port in the Eastern Region was attacked by a drone coming from the sea.

An official spokesperson was quoted as saying that there had also been a second attack on Sunday at Saudi Aramco’s facilities. Officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, the public petroleum and natural gas company is based out of Dhahran and is one of the largest in the world in terms of revenue.

"Shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in the city of Dhahran, where thousands of the company’s employees and their families from different nationalities live," the Saudi Press Agency report adds.