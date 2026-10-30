Borosil Renewables Reports Q2 Profit Of ₹68.78 Crore, Revenue At ₹396.70 Crore; Board Approves ESOS Amendments

Borosil Renewables |

Mumbai: Borosil Renewables Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹68.78 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking an 11.7 per cent increase from ₹61.58 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹396.70 crore, up from ₹378.88 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income increased to ₹407.59 crore from ₹380.69 crore year-on-year.

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Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹317.72 crore, a rise from ₹286.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This included a significant increase in power and fuel costs to ₹96.57 crore from ₹82.04 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) after exceptional items was ₹4.78 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹1.98 in the same quarter last year.

ESOS Amendments

The Board approved modifications to the Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017. These amendments facilitate the arrangement of shares for option holders through primary issuance or secondary acquisition via a Trust route. Until the Trust is operational, the scheme will be administered directly by the company.

Project Timeline Extension

Borosil Renewables also extended the timeline for utilising proceeds from the Preferential Issue – 2. Funds allocated for General Corporate Purposes from October 16, 2026, will now be utilised until March 31, 2027, due to unforeseen operational exigencies.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 1:30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 3:25 p.m. (IST) on October 30, 2026, where the unaudited financial results and other key decisions were approved.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.