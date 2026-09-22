Borosil Redirects ₹42 Crore Bharuch Plant Investment To Subsidiary Borosil Scientific

Mumbai: Borosil Limited announced on Tuesday that its previously disclosed plan to set up a new glassware manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with an estimated capital expenditure of ₹42 crore, will now be executed by its subsidiary, Borosil Scientific Limited (BSL).

Revised Strategy

The company's board reconsidered the initial proposal after reviewing its business environment and manufacturing strategy. The change means Borosil Scientific Limited will now incur the capital expenditure for the facility, subject to necessary approvals.

Manufacturing Support

Borosil Limited's long-term requirements for glassware products will continue to be met through the existing manufacturing arrangement with BSL. This ensures continuity in supply despite the revised funding and ownership structure for the new facility.

Strategic Priorities

Borosil stated it remains committed to its growth plans, aiming to expand its market presence and strengthen its position across key glassware categories. The decision aligns with the company's strategic priorities for its manufacturing operations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.