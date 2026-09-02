Gujarat FDCA Cancels Licences Of 50 Pharma Firms, Orders Closure Of 2 Units Over Illegal Medicines | PTI

Gandhinagar, Sep 2: The Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has cancelled the licences of 50 pharmaceutical firms and issued closure orders to two units, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday.

The state has a zero tolerance policy towards counterfeit and illegal medicines, he said at a review meeting of the FDCA here, an official release stated.

VIDEO | Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has directed the Food and Drug Regulatory Authority to adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against counterfeit and illegal medicines and food items that compromise public health. During August 2026, over 42,988 kg of suspicious food… pic.twitter.com/WLsBs523Eu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2026

The FDCA's work during August was reviewed at the meeting chaired by Pansheriya, the release said.

Read Also Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp Tie Up To Offer Affordable Vehicle Ownership To Delivery Partners

Action against illegal medicines

The minister instructed officials to adopt a zero tolerance policy against elements that compromise citizens' health by selling counterfeit and illegal medicines, it said.

Following intensive investigations conducted by the FDCA, sale licences of 50 drug firms were cancelled, closure orders were issued to two drug manufacturing companies, licences of eight manufacturing companies were suspended and manufacturing licences of 11 drugs were also cancelled in the last few months, the minister was quoted as saying in the release.

In addition, a special drive was organised to check the quality of antibiotic medicines sold in rural areas, in which 588 samples were collected, Pansheriya said.

Also Watch:

Food safety inspections continue

Providing pure and quality food to the general public is the top priority of the government, and surprise inspections and strict legal action will continue throughout the state under the rules of FSSAI-2006, he said.

In August 2026, more than 2,238 food business operators were inspected and 2,591 samples of various food items were collected for laboratory testing.

The Minister also ordered the administration to constantly monitor items of daily consumption like milk, ghee, oil and spices during the festival months.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)