Borosil Renewables Q1 Profit Declines 48% Quarter-on-Quarter, Revenue Down 7.3%

Mumbai: Borosil Renewables reported a significant decline in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), falling by 48.09% to ₹8,770.55 lakh compared to the previous quarter. Revenue from operations also decreased by 7.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Profit Performance

The company's standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at ₹8,770.55 lakh. This is a substantial reduction from ₹16,900.91 lakh reported in Q4 FY26.

Revenue Figures

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹40,569.07 lakh. This is a decline from ₹43,761.69 lakh in the preceding quarter.

Year-on-Year Comparison

On a year-on-year basis, Borosil Renewables saw a notable improvement in its standalone profit. The company reported a profit of ₹8,770.55 lakh in Q1 FY27, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹27,234.57 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Annual Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 increased by 22.1% compared to Q1 FY26. The company’s revenue stood at ₹33,226.04 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹30,133.23 lakh, down from ₹32,650.95 lakh in Q4 FY26. Power and fuel costs, however, increased to ₹10,213.18 lakh from ₹9,345.89 lakh QoQ.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.