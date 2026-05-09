MP Birla Group's Total Income Reaches ₹9,772.56 Crores Despite Unsteady Fuel & Power Costs

The MP Birla Group, under Birla Corporation Limited, has released its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Birla Corporation Limited reported a total income of Rupees 9,772.56 crores, an increase from the Rupees 9,312.40 crores recorded in the previous year ended March 31, 2025. This annual revenue was driven primarily by revenue from operations amounting to Rupees 9,655.61 crores and other income of Rupees 116.95 crores.

Looking at the final quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company achieved a total income of Rupees 2,875.07 crores, compared to Rupees 2,177.89 crores in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Rupees 2,863.14 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Expenditure and Profitability Trends

Total expenses for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rupees 8,997.48 crores, slightly up from Rupees 8,896.18 crores in the prior year. Key cost drivers included power and fuel at Rupees 1,754.74 crores and transport and forwarding expenses on finished products reaching Rupees 2,144.10 crores. The profit before tax for the fiscal year showed a substantial rise to Rupees 768.53 crores compared to Rupees 377.85 crores in the previous year. After accounting for total tax expenses of Rupees 210.95 crores (comprising current tax, deferred tax, and adjustments for earlier years), the net profit for the period ended March 31, 2026, was Rupees 557.58 crores, a significant climb from the Rupees 295.22 crores reported in 2025.

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Comprehensive Income and Shareholder Value

The total comprehensive income for the year, considering items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, was Rupees 426.58 crores. The paid-up equity share capital remained constant at Rupees 77.01 crores with a face value of Rupees 10 per share.

Notably, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended March 31, 2026, rose to Rupees 72.41, compared to Rupees 38.34 in the previous year. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the EPS was recorded at Rupees 38.28. Other equity for the year ended March 31, 2026, was reported at Rupees 7,287.69 crores against Rupees 6,938.11 crores in the preceding year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited consolidated financial results provided in the document for Birla Corporation Limited. The figures mentioned are in Crores unless otherwise specified. Readers should refer to the original financial statements and notes for a complete understanding of the company's financial position.