BMW Opens Bookings for 5 Series LWB in India, Set to Launch on July 24

BMW 5 Series LWB |

BMW has started accepting bookings for the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, with plans to launch it on July 24th. The Car will be manufactured locally at BMW’s plant near Chennai. Interested buyers can book the car through BMW dealerships across India or via the brand’s online platform.

The BMW 5 Series LWB offers two variants: the 530Li M Sport LWB, available with Titanium Bronze highlights or an Aluminium finish. Customers have choice of two exterior paint colors: Sparkling Copper Grey and Carbon Metallic Black. Inside, the car features perforated and quilted upholstery in a dual-tone Copper Brown and Atlas Grey combination, ensuring a luxurious and customizable interior experience.

The long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series has been significantly redesigned, with dimensions that exceed its predecessor: it is 212mm longer, 32mm wider, and 41mm taller. The car measures 5,175mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and stands at 1,520mm in height. Notable exterior features include new adaptive LED headlights, a prominent kidney grille, and a more angular front bumper with large air intakes. The rear showcases sleek wraparound LED tail-lights.

The upcoming new-generation 5 Series is anticipated to feature a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Following its launch, there are plans for a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine to be introduced. Additionally, BMW might offer a mild-hybrid system as part of powertrain options, enhancing fuel efficiency and performance while reducing emissions.

The long-wheelbase variant offers increased legroom in the rear, complemented by a generously cushioned back seat, although it lacks the reclining feature found in the E-Class. A prominent feature is the large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, both integrated into a curved panel at the front. These are operated through the iDrive 8.5 system, providing modern functionality and user interface.