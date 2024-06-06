2025 BMW M3 Unveiled: All-Wheel Drive Marvel With Sleek New Features

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 06, 2024
BMW has recently unveiled the updated 2024 M3.
The car is exclusively all-wheel-drive with a rear-biased system and accelerates from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds.
The M3 has new arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights, redesigned M3 badging, and new alloy wheel designs in various colors.
It features the latest iDrive infotainment system with a customisable widget bar, augmented reality for sat-nav, 5G connectivity, and a MyBMW app connection.
It includes a 14.9-inch curved infotainment display and a 12.3-inch instrumentation display.
It also adds a new flat-bottomed steering wheel available in leather or Alcantara.
The updated M3 goes into series production in July 2024. Details about its India launch are expected later.
