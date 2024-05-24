New BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 46.90 Lakh

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition |

BMW India has introduced the new 2 Series 220i M Sport Shadow Edition, priced at Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This follows the recent launch of the Shadow Edition for the X3 SUV. The 2 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition brings stylish updates to BMW's entry-level luxury sedan lineup. Locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, this limited-edition model costs around Rs 3 lakh more than the standard variant. Online bookings for the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition are now open.

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition includes several aesthetic enhancements, such as blacked-out exterior components. It features a boot-lip spoiler, a black kidney grille, darker inlays within the adaptive LED headlights, and floating BMW hub caps on the wheels. This limited edition model is available in two paint colors: Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey. The M Sport package, like the standard 2 Series M Sport, includes M badging on the side gills, the M Aerodynamics package, and M badging on the key with black inserts.

Inside the Shadow Edition, you'll find a distinctive Illuminated Berlin trim, ambient lighting, a carbon-finished gear selector, and Sport Seats with memory function. The ambient lighting offers six adjustable shades to set the mood. The model comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also introduces six pre-programmed hand gestures for seamless infotainment system control, along with a head-up display, BMW's virtual assistant, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging.

When it comes to passenger safety, the 2 Series Shadow Edition doesn’t skimp. It comes standard with vital features like ABS with brake assist and six airbags. Plus, it’s equipped with electronic differential lock control (EDLC), dynamic stability control (DSC) with traction control, ISOFIX anchorages, attention support, and Park Assist with a rearview camera to enhance safety on the road

Under the hood, you’ll find a robust 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, churning out 187bhp of power and 280Nm of torque to the front wheels. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, this setup allows the car to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds, ensuring a thrilling driving experience.