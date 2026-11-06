Blue Dart Express Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Revenue Soars 14.5% To ₹1,773.93 Crore As Pretax Profit Jumps 23.6%

Blue Dart Express Limited |

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express Limited reported a 14.5% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹1,773.93 crore for the September quarter of FY27, reflecting improved business performance across its logistics operations. The express logistics company had recorded operational revenue of ₹1,549.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Momentum

Total income increased 14.8% to ₹1,790.02 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,558.92 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue expansion reflected stronger topline performance during the July–September quarter, according to the company's financial disclosures.

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Profit Growth

Blue Dart's profit before tax climbed 23.6% year-on-year to ₹135.09 crore from ₹109.30 crore in Q2 FY26. Pretax earnings consequently grew faster than revenue, indicating an improvement in profitability during the reporting period. The pretax profit margin, calculated against total income, improved to approximately 7.55% from 7.01% a year earlier.

Expense Trends

Total expenses increased 14% to ₹1,652.15 crore, compared with ₹1,449.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, expenditure growth remained below the increase in total income, supporting stronger pretax earnings. The figures highlighted the importance of cost management in the company's operating performance.

Dividend Payout

Blue Dart also confirmed the disbursement of its final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for FY26. The distribution aggregated ₹59.32 crore and followed shareholder approval at the annual general meeting held on September 22, 2026.

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Management Commentary

Managing Director Balfour Manuel attributed the quarterly performance to the company's business fundamentals and operational productivity. His remarks highlighted management's emphasis on maintaining efficiency across its logistics network.

Business Outlook

Blue Dart's September-quarter results reflected revenue expansion alongside improved pretax profitability. Investors will monitor shipment demand, operating expenditure and profitability trends in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.

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