Tube Investments Q2 FY27 Earnings Shift Into Top Gear As Net Profit Soars 39% To ₹420.58 Crore, Revenue Zooms 33% To ₹7,330 Crore While Board Clears ₹83 Crore Expansion Plan

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Mumbai: Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) reported a 39.2 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹420.58 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹302.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Murugappa Group company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 32.7 per cent to ₹7,330.31 crore from ₹5,522.64 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Q2 Performance

Consolidated total income increased to ₹7,441.73 crore from ₹5,615.35 crore a year earlier, registering growth of 32.5 per cent. Profit before tax rose 40.3 per cent to ₹643.82 crore from ₹458.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to ₹249.07 crore from ₹186.66 crore, while basic earnings per share stood at ₹12.87 against ₹9.65 in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 43.1 per cent from ₹293.96 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 17.9 per cent from ₹6,215.33 crore in the April-June quarter, while profit before tax increased 39.7 per cent from ₹460.78 crore.

H1 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 25.1 per cent to ₹13,545.64 crore from ₹10,831.70 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit rose 18.1 per cent to ₹714.54 crore from ₹605.24 crore, while profit before tax increased to ₹1,104.60 crore from ₹907.95 crore.

Business Performance And Expansion

The company's Engineering division recorded quarterly revenue of ₹1,828.11 crore, compared with ₹1,381.61 crore a year earlier. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a subsidiary, reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,802 crore and profit before tax of ₹559 crore during the quarter. The board also approved capital expenditure of up to ₹83 crore to expand cold-rolled steel strips manufacturing capacity at its Avadi facility. The project is expected to be completed during FY28 and will primarily be funded through internal accruals.

Auditor Disclosure

Statutory auditor Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the consolidated financial results. The results were approved by the company's board on November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.