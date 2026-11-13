Black Box Reports Q2 Revenue Of Rs 1,936 Crore And Order Backlog Of US$1,044 Million

Black Box |

Mumbai: Digital infrastructure solutions provider Black Box Limited reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rising 31% year-on-year to ₹73 crore.

The company recorded double-digit growth in revenue and operating earnings during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by its expanding digital infrastructure business.

Revenue Climbs 22%

Black Box reported quarterly revenue of ₹1,936 crore, registering 22% growth compared with the corresponding period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 23% year-on-year to ₹175 crore.

The improvement in revenue and operating earnings reflects the company's stronger financial performance during the September quarter. Its reported EBITDA margin stood at approximately 9%, based on quarterly revenue.

Order Backlog Surges 88%

Black Box reported an order backlog of $1,044 million, representing an impressive 88% increase over the previous year. The substantial expansion in pending orders provides visibility into the company's future project execution pipeline. The growing backlog also highlights the scale of its digital infrastructure business and contracted work.

Read Also Black Box Posts Strong Q3 FY26 Growth, Expands Globally With Brazil Acquisition Plan

FY27 Growth Guidance

Following its quarterly performance, Black Box management maintained an optimistic outlook for the current financial year. The company expects FY27 revenue growth between 23% and 27%.

Meanwhile, profit after tax is projected to increase between 38% and 50% during the financial year. These projections remain management expectations and are subject to business conditions and execution.

Cash Flow Remains Positive

Black Box generated operating cash flow of ₹115 crore during the first half of FY27. The positive cash generation comes alongside rising revenue, profitability and a growing order pipeline.

The company's September-quarter performance highlights its focus on expanding digital infrastructure operations while improving earnings. Investors will monitor order execution, cash flow generation and progress towards FY27 financial guidance in the coming quarters.

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