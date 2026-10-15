Maharashtra Cyber Foils Attempted Cyberattack On Its Digital Infrastructure, Questions 22-Year-Old Student | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber successfully detected and thwarted an attempted cyberattack targeting its own digital infrastructure on August 15, 2026, using its advanced security monitoring systems. A 22-year-old college student suspected of involvement in the incident was subsequently questioned by the agency and issued a notice in connection with the case.

The attempted intrusion was detected by Maharashtra Cyber’s Security Operations Centre (SOC), which monitors digital infrastructure for suspicious activities and potential cyber threats. The department’s technical team promptly examined the activity and initiated measures to prevent the attack from progressing further.

Technical investigation traces suspected intrusion

Following the incident, Maharashtra Cyber launched a detailed technical investigation to trace the source of the attempted intrusion and identify the person responsible. Investigators analysed digital footprints, traced the activity backwards and examined Internet Protocol (IP) addresses associated with the suspected attack.

The technical investigation led to the identification of a 22-year-old college student suspected of involvement in the incident. The student was called for questioning, during which the agency conducted inquiries into the attempted intrusion. A notice was subsequently issued to the student, Maharashtra Cyber said.

Agency warns against unauthorised access

The incident highlights the importance of advanced threat-detection systems and continuous monitoring in protecting government digital infrastructure from potential cyber threats. Maharashtra Cyber has also cautioned citizens, particularly students, technology enthusiasts and individuals interested in cybersecurity, against attempting to access or interfere with computer systems without proper authorisation.

The agency stated that hacking, unauthorised access to computer systems and attempts to compromise digital infrastructure are serious offences that may attract legal action under applicable laws. Even unauthorised probing, testing or attempts to exploit government websites, servers and networks can have legal consequences.

Cybersecurity framework to be strengthened

Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for cyber-related matters in Maharashtra, said it would continue to strengthen the state’s cybersecurity framework through advanced technology, continuous threat monitoring, early detection of malicious activities and technical investigations into attempted cyber intrusions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/