Nalasopara Dating App Extortion Racket: SIT Formed To Probe Case, Main Accused Arrested | AI Representational Image

Nalasopara: A shocking case involving the entrapment, sexual assault and blackmailing of young women through dating apps has emerged in Nalasopara, causing widespread concern across the region.

According to police sources, the 22-year-old accused, identified as Arif Sheikh (a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara East), used dating applications to target young women. After establishing contact and gaining their friendship, Sheikh allegedly lured them into relationships, sexually assaulted them and covertly recorded illicit video footage. He then used these videos to blackmail the victims.

Key developments and investigation details

SIT constituted: Given the gravity and expanding scope of the crime, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik visited the Nalasopara Police Station on Thursday to review the case. He announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officer has been formed to conduct a deep probe into the matter.

So far, four young women, including a minor, have formally lodged complaints against the accused. However, with multiple victims stepping forward in quick succession, police suspect a much larger network or pattern and anticipate more victims may come forward to report similar incidents.

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Digital and social media probe

The SIT will focus heavily on inspecting digital evidence, verifying incoming complaints and identifying potential victims. Investigations will examine how the explicit videos were used, whether they were sold or circulated on social media platforms, and if accomplices were involved in the operation.

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik stated that "because the case involves offences against women, it is being treated with utmost seriousness and urgency. The team includes specialised officers and legal advisors to ensure a meticulous investigation."

The investigation into the Nalasopara dating app extortion and assault case has intensified, with the total number of registered cases against the main accused rising to four.

​The accused, Arif Sheikh (22), a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Nalasopara East, worked as a gym trainer in the morning and as a delivery boy during the day. According to police findings, Sheikh used dating apps and Instagram to connect with young women, winning their trust before luring them into romantic relationships. He would then physically intimate them, covertly record explicit videos, and use that media to threaten and pressure the victims.

​A 21-year-old woman from Kandivali has come forward with harrowing allegations against the accused:

• ​Initial case: She met Sheikh via Instagram in 2023.

• ​Assault and Blackmail: Sheikh repeatedly took her to lodges in Rajodi, Kolamb, and Arnala in Vasai, where he physically assaulted her, filmed the acts without her consent, and blackmailed her with threats of circulating the videos.

• ​Severe Coercion: The victim alleged that Sheikh even forced her into group sexual acts with his friends. Between 2023 and August 2026, he repeatedly subjected her to abuse under the threat of exposing her.

• ​Rising Case Count: With two more victims recently filing formal complaints, the total number of criminal cases registered against Arif Sheikh has officially reached four.

• ​Official Stance: Shashikant Borate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), stated that strict legal action will be taken against the accused based on all facts and evidence unearthed during the ongoing investigation.

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