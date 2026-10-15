Germany: Robot Seized After Allegedly Groping 16-Year-Old Girl In Cologne; 2 Young Men Under Investigation | X - 0xGenpix

German police have confiscated a robot and launched an investigation into suspected sexual harassment after the machine allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl’s buttocks and made sexually suggestive movements towards her in Cologne. Investigators are examining whether two young men controlled the robot during the incident or whether its movements had been programmed in advance.

The incident occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday in the western German city. Police suspect that the robot’s 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion filmed the alleged harassment, streamed it online and provided commentary during the incident, AP reports.

Police Investigate Whether Robot Was Remotely Controlled

Cologne police spokesperson Christoph Bermel said neither suspect had been formally charged. Investigators were examining whether the robot’s movements were preprogrammed or controlled in real time.

Cologne police seized a 1.2 m robot after it allegedly sexually harassed a 16-year-old girl by touching her buttocks and making thrusting motions outside a fast-food restaurant on the Ringe. https://t.co/sUar0CW0dW — Breaking Desk (@coolnotesix) October 12, 2026

Bermel said police had not previously encountered a case of this nature.

“We have not been aware of this phenomenon so far,” Bermel told The Associated Press, describing the case as “new territory for us.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible involvement of the two suspects in controlling the robot.

Robot And Mobile Phones Confiscated

Emergency teams responding to the incident near a fast-food restaurant found the robot in the boot of a vehicle, Cologne police said in a statement on Monday.

Officers confiscated the robot and the mobile phones belonging to the two suspects as part of the investigation.

Cologne police in North Rhine-Westphalia also shared a photograph on Facebook showing the red-and-gold robot lying on the ground.

The robot, measuring approximately 120 cm in height, was dressed in a white vest and black tracksuit bottoms. It also wore a gold chain, sunglasses and what appeared to be a fake moustache.

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Videos Show Robot Approaching Women On Street

Videos circulating online appeared to show two young men accompanying the robot towards a group of women on a busy street at night.

The robot was seen bumping into one woman and hugging others before making sexually suggestive gestures.

One of the men repeatedly shouted at the robot and pulled it backwards after it made the gestures, prompting laughter from people nearby.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of the alleged harassment, including whether the robot’s actions were controlled directly by the suspects.

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Police Warn Against Mocking Alleged Harassment

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Cologne police criticised inappropriate comments about the incident and warned against making light of alleged sexual harassment.

Officers said sharing or joking about such incidents could worsen the impact on victims.

The investigation into the alleged harassment and the involvement of the two suspects is continuing.