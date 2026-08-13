Black Box Bags ₹1,240-Crore US Data Centre Deal From Global Hyperscaler

Essar group IT firm Black Box Ltd has secured a USD 131 million (about Rs 1,240 crore) order from a new US-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project. |

New Delhi: Essar group IT firm Black Box Ltd has secured an order worth USD 131 million, about Rs 1,240 crore, from a US-based hyperscaler for data centre project work.

Under the engagement, Black Box will deliver work at a key location in the US over approximately three years, with further expansion expected in due course, the company said in a late-night filing on Wednesday.

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"Black Box has secured a USD 131 million (about Rs 1,240 crore) order with a new US-based global Tier-1 hyperscaler for a major data centre project in the US," the filing said without disclosing the name of the client.

Black Box Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Verma, said the deal win is an important step in the company's hyperscaler growth journey.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)