Black Box Posts Strong Q3 FY26 Growth, Expands Globally With Brazil Acquisition Plan

Black Box reports rising revenue and order momentum in Q3 FY26 while announcing a strategic expansion into Brazil | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 12: Black Box Limited, a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

The Company delivered sustained growth, with improvements across revenue and operating profit, driven by broad-based performance across its key markets.

With its transformation program now stabilised and a focused go-to-market architecture in place, the Company continues to advance toward revenue acceleration and a higher-quality business mix.

Supported by growing order wins, expanding backlog, improved execution, deepening client relationships and a healthy pipeline, the Company is firmly positioned for a growth trajectory in the quarters ahead.

Quarterly performance

Revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹1,660 crore compared to ₹1,585 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year growth and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth, driven by sustained execution and improved momentum.

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹147 crore, representing a 10 per cent year-on-year growth and a 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. EBITDA margins remained stable at 8.9 per cent, supported by better fixed-cost absorption and a balanced business mix.

With ongoing operational efficiency and cost optimisation initiatives, there remains further potential for incremental margin expansion as strategic priorities continue to be executed in the quarters ahead.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹50 crore compared to ₹56 crore in Q3 FY25 and Q2 FY26, respectively. PAT was primarily impacted due to a one-time exceptional impact amounting to ₹6 crore due to changes in employee benefit provisions arising from the New Labour Code.

As revenue growth accelerates, PAT expansion is expected to outpace topline growth, driven by margin normalisation, improved revenue quality and greater contribution from high-value opportunities.

Business and operations highlights

For the 9mFY26, the company booked orders worth $626 million (approx. ₹5,466 crore). The company is on track to book $1 billion (approx. ₹9,000 crore) of orders in FY26 on the back of a strong pipeline.

Order backlog as of December 31, 2025, was $601 million (₹5,402 crore). Order backlog has grown by about $100 million in the nine months of the current fiscal year on the back of strong order booking, including from the datacentre vertical.

Our investments in the datacentre vertical have started to yield results and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming quarters. Order backlog at the end of FY26 (March 31, 2026) is expected to reach $800m+, exceeding our initial estimate of $700mn (₹6,300 crore).

Notable orders during the quarter include data centre orders from hyperscalers, multiple orders from the US public sector, a large order from an Indian internet giant and a large order from a bank in Australia.

Strategic expansion

Black Box has executed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent equity of 2S Inovações Tecnologicas S.A., a Brazilian technology company headquartered in Sao Paulo, subject to customary closing conditions, certain consents and approvals. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2026. The transaction reinforces Black Box’s global growth plan focused on technology, innovation and the expansion of its technological capabilities through the 2030 cycle.

The transaction is aligned with Black Box’s global strategic plan to achieve US$2 billion in annual revenues by 2030. In this context, Brazil plays an important role in Black Box’s global expansion, given the strength of its technology ecosystem, access to highly qualified talent and its potential as a hub for the development of technological solutions for other markets. The acquisition of 2S reinforces this strategic positioning, further expands Black Box’s presence in the country and reinforces Brazil as a core platform for its global operations.

Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Black Box, said: “Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our focused go-to-market strategy and improving execution across regions. With order bookings on track to reach $1 billion in FY26 and backlog expected to grow meaningfully ahead of earlier estimates, we are entering FY27 with strong revenue visibility and momentum. As the business mix continues to improve and higher-value opportunities scale, we are confident of accelerating growth while enhancing the quality and resilience of earnings. The acquisition of 2S is a significant milestone for Black Box. By combining 2S’s CISCO and cloud expertise with Black Box’s infrastructure and A/V capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver a unified enterprise solution, accelerate digital transformation across the high-growth LATAM market and strengthen our networking and data centre business. This will allow us to drive greater efficiency and innovation for our customers in the LATAM market, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Deepak Bansal, Chief Financial Officer, Black Box, added: “We delivered steady revenue growth with stable operating margins during the quarter, supported by disciplined execution and improved cost absorption. While PAT was impacted by a one-time provision related to the New Labour Code, the underlying profitability trajectory of the business remains intact. With a growing backlog, improving revenue mix and continued operational efficiencies, we expect earnings growth to progressively strengthen in the coming quarters. Our balance sheet and cash flow position us well to support both organic expansion and strategic inorganic initiatives, maintaining financial discipline. The proposed acquisition of 2S represents disciplined and strategically aligned capital allocation that enhances both our growth and profitability profile. We are expecting to add around ₹500 crore of revenue in FY27 and expect to complete integration and synergy within 90 days of closing. This acquisition strengthens our long-term shareholder value, while our balance sheet remains well-positioned to support disciplined organic and inorganic growth.”

