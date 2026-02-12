 AAI Allocates ₹3,490 Crore To Modernise Air Navigation And Air Traffic Systems Across India
AAI Allocates ₹3,490 Crore To Modernise Air Navigation And Air Traffic Systems Across India

The Airports Authority of India has earmarked ₹3,490 crore for modernising air navigation infrastructure between 2026 and 2028, including ₹1,532 crore for automating air traffic management systems, Civil Aviation Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament.

PTI Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
The Airports Authority of India rolls out a major investment plan to upgrade air traffic management and navigation infrastructure nationwide | Representational Image

New Delhi, Feb 12: State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has earmarked Rs 3,490 crore for upgradation of air navigation infrastructure, including Rs 1,532 crore for automation of air traffic management systems at airports. AAI is the only Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the country.

On Thursday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that AAI continuously undertakes modernisation of air navigation infrastructure and upgradation of Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems to cater to the growing air traffic demand.

“AAI has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 3,490 crore during the period 2026–2028 for the modernisation of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure at various airports across the country. Out of the said expenditure, around Rs 1,532 crore pertains to automation of ATM systems across airports,” he said in a written reply.

The remaining funds have been allocated for the upgradation of other CNS/ATM equipment.

In November last year, a glitch in the air traffic control system had disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport.

Cyber security and recruitment push

Separately, AAI has issued a Request for Proposal to IIT Madras for engagement as a consultant to support and strengthen the cyber security framework of OT/IT (Operational Technology/Information Technology) systems at its airports.

The scope of the consultancy includes formulation of cyber security architecture and assessment of manpower requirements for cyber security verticals in AAI, the minister said.

Mohol, in the written reply, also said AAI undertakes recruitment from time to time to ensure availability of adequate technical manpower for maintaining operational safety and continuity of services.

“During the last three years, recruitment to 2,341 posts in technical roles at the executive level has been conducted by AAI,” he added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

