 Biocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBiocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award

Biocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award

Biocon Biologics was recognized as the winner as it garnered the maximum number of votes from among 70,000 biopharma professionals who participated in the survey

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Biocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award | Image: Biocon (Representative)

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, today announced that it has won the prestigious ‘Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia’ Award at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2023 held in Singapore earlier this month, via an exchange filing.

Biocon Biologics is a frontrunner in the global biosimilars industry and is committed to scientific innovation, the highest standards of quality compliance and global scale manufacturing capabilities to serve patients and healthcare systems across the globe.

Commenting on the development, Kiran Kumar Gandhirajan, Site Head, Biocon Malaysia, said, “We are delighted and proud to receive the ‘Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia’ Award. It is a recognition of our longstanding expertise in process sciences, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence and high standards of quality compliance. These strengths have enabled us to expand patient access to high quality affordable biosimilars and make a meaningful difference to global healthcare.”

Read Also
ABB India automates first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline
article-image

Biocon Biologics was recognized as the winner as it garnered the maximum number of votes from among 70,000 biopharma professionals who participated in the survey.

The annual Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards organized by IMAPAC, recognize organizations who demonstrate exceptional bioprocessing expertise and the use of best-in-class technologies and practices to achieve biomanufacturing excellence in terms of speed, reduced cost, and superior quality.

Biocon Biologics has developed multiple technology platforms that use various expression systems such as bacteria, yeast, and mammalian cells.

The Pichia Pastoris platform technology used to express recombinant proteins is a proprietary technology developed by Biocon and used for its recombinant human insulin and insulin analog products.

Similarly, the company’s scalable mammalian CHO and NSO cell-based expression platforms and robust process science expertise allow it to develop and manufacture both novel and biosimilar monoclonal antibodies for global markets.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Levothyroxine Sodium injection
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Biocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award

Biocon Biologics wins the 'ABEA : Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia' award

Elon Musk to limit voting in Twitter Polls to verified users from April 15

Elon Musk to limit voting in Twitter Polls to verified users from April 15

ABB India automates first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline

ABB India automates first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline

How is CRYPQUE making a monopoly in the Crypto market in India? Exclusive interview with the CRYPQUE...

How is CRYPQUE making a monopoly in the Crypto market in India? Exclusive interview with the CRYPQUE...

STL’s optical products testing labs rated highest on stringent quality standards set by NABL and...

STL’s optical products testing labs rated highest on stringent quality standards set by NABL and...