ABB India automates first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB India has delivered integrated automation and control solutions to enable the safe, secure, and reliable operation of the 130-kilometer Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), which will carry diesel from India to Bangladesh, as per an exchange filing by the company.

The cross-border pipeline was jointly inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 18. With a potential capacity of one million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), it will enable Bangladesh to access large volumes of energy to meet its growing domestic demand.

ABB Ability SCADAvantage, Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), and leak detection system will allow Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters such as flow, pressure, and temperature, as well as detect leaks.

ABB solutions will provide real-time data on the performance of the pipeline network by generating reports, history sheets, critical messages, and alarms, all of which will maximise efficiency and safety.

The diesel will be transported from NRL’s marketing terminal at Siliguri, to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's oil depot in Parbatipur.

Approximately 6 km of the pipeline – which is the first of its type between the two countries - will be within the territory of India, with the remainder within the territory of Bangladesh.

“We are proud to be associated with NRL in this landmark project, which will be critical in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh. The ABB Ability SCADAvantage system will enable safe and reliable monitoring of the pipeline network, allowing operators to access real-time data and make more informed decisions,” said G Balaji, SVP, Head of Energy Industries, ABB India.

“The rapid evolution of automation and IT in the energy industry requires a high level of expertise and resources to manage, maintain, and ensure the security and optimization of oil pipelines and facilities at all times. ABB is committed to meeting these evolving needs.”

“With ABB's system, we can effectively monitor and optimize our pipeline operations by having access to real-time information, detailed analysis, and timely interventions,” said Rahul Goswami, Chief Manager Projects, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

“ABB is a reliable partner in the field of automation, and their prior experience with cross-country pipeline projects proved beneficial.”

