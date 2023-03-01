Bill Gates in Mumbai: Microsoft co-founder highlights importance of Aadhaar and UPI |

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited India for the first time since COVID-19. During his visit here, he met the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, businessman Anand Mahindra, and the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Aadhaar, UPI and his usage

While speaking to an English daily, The Times of India Bill Gates highlighted how the Gates Foundation has been assisting the Indian government in advancing its goals, particularly in the area of health, and there has been remarkable development. He sais,"I was looking at the data on measles, the decrease in mortality among children under five, and the decrease in maternal mortality. It's quite an extraordinary picture that we have been honoured to support. It's a unique year because India is leading the G20, giving us the chance to highlight initiatives like the Aadhaar system and digital finance, demonstrate how digital public goods work and how they benefit India (particularly during the pandemic), and outline the roadmap so that organisations like the Gates Foundation can assist other nations in implementing these best practises."

COVID-19 and vaccination

Regarding the epidemic, he said that the vaccination coverage rates attained in India are among the finest in the world. Gates stated that he is not confident that everyone is prepared for the upcoming epidemic on a global scale. "We have a lot of tools to develop; we ought to be able to produce medications, vaccines, and diagnostics more quickly."