Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets 'classmate' Anand Mahindra in Mumbai |

While visiting India, Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates met Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra in Mumbai on Tuesday and gave him an autographed copy of his book. A note from Bill Gates to Anand Mahindra and a photo of their encounter were both posted by Anand Mahindra.

The two did not "talk IT or any business, but rather about how they could work together to multiply social effect," he further stated.

Anand Mahindra's tweet

“Good to see Bill Gates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me; I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Are Anand Mahindra and Bill Gates classmates?

In his book "The Way Ahead," the American business tycoon wrote the following remark to Anand Mahindra: "To Anand, best wishes to my friend. Bill Gates." The fact that Bill Gates referred to Mahindra as a "classmate" and inquired as to whether or not they attended Harvard University together piqued the interest of online users.

Bill Gates met Tendulkar and RBI Governor on Tuesday

Bill Gates, on his visit to Mumbai, met the Reserve Bank of India Governor, ShaktiKanta Das. The pictures of the meeting were put on social media by the official Twitter handle of the the Reserve Bank of India.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The cricketer took to Twitter to share photos of his meeting with Gates.

