Big Rule Changes From October 1, From UPI To Rail Booking – What’s New & How It Will Impact You?

New Rules in Effect from October 1. |

New Delhi: As October 2025 begins, many important changes have come into action across different sectors. These new rules will impact common people in areas like banking, travel, pensions, and postal services. Here's a simple breakdown of what has changed from October 1.

UPI Rule Changed – P2P Collect Request Stopped

From today, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has stopped the P2P (peer-to-peer) collect request feature in UPI apps.

- This feature allowed users to send a request to others to pay them money.

- Now, this feature is no longer available.

- The goal is to increase safety and reduce fraud in UPI transactions.

- Normal UPI payments and transfers will still work.

New Train Ticket Booking Rule

The Indian Railways has changed rules for booking tatkal (urgent) tickets.

In the first 15 minutes of the reservation window opening, only users with Aadhaar verification can book tickets.

This new rule is only for tatkal tickets and aims to reduce fraud and misuse.

Changes in Pension Scheme Charges

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed charges for pension accounts.

- Now, government employees opening new PRAN accounts will have to pay Rs 18 for the e-PRAN kit.

- Fee structures for NPS Lite users have also been made simpler.

Speed Post Service Updated

The India Post has made several updates to its Speed Post service.

Charges have been revised – increased in some cities and decreased in others.

New services include OTP-based delivery, real-time tracking, and online booking, making postal services better and more secure.

LPG Cylinder Price Increased

As happens each month, new LPG prices are out.

From October 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by over Rs 15.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic cooking gas.