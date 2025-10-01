LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier On Mahanavami, Commercial Gas Prices Hiked In Major Cities

Commercial LPG Prices Hiked on Mahanavami. |

New Delhi: On the ninth day of Navratri, known as Mahanavami, the public received a price shock as oil companies increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders. This hike comes during the ongoing festive season, just before Dussehra and Diwali.

No Change in Domestic LPG Price

The good news is that the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged. In Delhi, it is still priced at Rs 853. Only the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier.

New Prices of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder

Oil companies have raised the price by Rs 15.50 for the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder. Here are the new city-wise prices:

Delhi: Earlier Rs 1580, now Rs 1595.50

Mumbai: Earlier Rs 1531.50, now Rs 1547

Kolkata: Earlier Rs 1684, now Rs 1700.50

Chennai: Earlier Rs 1738, now Rs 1754.50

First Hike After 6 Months

For the last six months, LPG prices had been going down. This is the first increase after a series of price cuts. The last time domestic LPG prices changed was in April 2025.

Why It Matters for the Public

Commercial LPG cylinders are mostly used by hotels, restaurants, and food vendors. Because of this hike, the cost of food and snacks sold outside may also go up. Even though home cooking gas prices are stable, this change will still affect common people indirectly.

Festive Season Impact

The festive season sees high demand for food services. As prices of commercial cylinders go up, it could lead to more expensive food items in the market during Dussehra and Diwali.