Bharti AXA collaborates with Ankur Warikoo; launches video campaign to simplify queries around insurance

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has partnered with Ankur Warikoo-- co-founder of nearbuy.com, an angel investor, entrepreneur, educator, and influencer--to launch a six-part knowledge series, 'Plan Smart With Ankur’ aimed at answering key consumer questions around life insurance, simplifying financial jargon and helping Indians make smart financial decisions.

Through this video campaign Bharti AXA Life and Warikoo will engage, spread awareness, and educate consumers on the need, importance, and the key factors to keep in mind while selecting life insurance, the company said in a press conference.

The campaign aims to address all pertinent questions that still seem to confound consumers. Parag Raja, MD & CEO – Bharti AXA Life Insurance along with Warikoo will be answering key questions asked by viewers over the course of this series.

Through this campaign, Bharti AXA Life Insurance aims to extend its purpose and engage with millions of Indians across digital platforms on the importance of life insurance.

Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, "Through this video series we have commenced with Ankur Warikoo, making insurance simple to understand, can lead to greater insurance penetration in the country....We believe that this association would help us drive an extensive awareness campaign on the need for insurance.”

Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur and Content Creator, said, “Through this series in association with Bharti AXA Life as my knowledge partner, I will be answering the most basic questions people have around life insurance. It is essential to spread awareness about the importance of life insurance, especially during the uncertain times that we live in. We would like to raise the bar on insurance awareness by making insurance simpler for people.

Geetanjali Kothari, Head of Marketing, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, “The insurance industry is full of jargons and term and conditions. This has made the consumer averse of the category. Further, the lack of understanding of the need and benefits of life insurance acts as a key barrier to purchase. With this partnership with Ankur Warikoo, our objective is to ditch the jargons and answer key questions around life insurance in the most simplistic manner possible. We believe, the campaign will help Indians, especially millennials, do a well-rounded financial planning.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:51 AM IST