Bharti Airtel Launches Xstream AirFiber, India’s First Wireless Home Wi-Fi Service Powered By 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, on Monday, announced the launch of Airtel Xstream AirFiber, its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, on 5G for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the country’s first 5G wireless Wi-Fi solution that will offer internet to consumers in fiber dark areas. Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that will offer wide indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices.

“India has seen the rapid growth of home broadband but there still remain areas with no access to hi-speed internet at home due to the physical challenges of laying fiber in a country the size of India. While fiber to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else. Today, we are delighted to launch Xstream AirFiber for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai with a pan-India rollout planned soon,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available at an affordable 799 plan, which offers up to 100Mbps speed. The plan can be availed for a duration of six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2500.

Airtel plans to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner. All Xstream AirFiber devices will be manufactured in India under the “Make in India” programme.

