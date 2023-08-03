Bharti Airtel Consolidated Revenue Up By 14.1% To ₹37,440 Cr In Q1FY24 | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel Limited on Thursday announced its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Highlights for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated

Overall customer base stands at approximately 529 million across 16 countries. Total revenues at Rs 37,440 crore, up 14.1 percent YoY.

EBITDA at Rs 19,746 crore, up 18.9 percent YoY; EBITDA margin at 52.7 percent, expansion of 212 bps YoY. EBIT at Rs 10,079 crore, up 29.0 percent YoY and EBIT margin at 26.9 percent, expansion of 310 bps YoY.

Net Income (before exceptional items) at Rs 2,902 crore and net income (after exceptional items) at Rs 1,612 crore. Capex for the quarter at Rs 10,486 crore.

India

India revenue at Rs 26,375 crore, up 13.1 percent YoY. EBITDA margin at 53.7 percent up 271 bps YoY. EBIT margin at 24.0 percent, up 439 bps YoY.

Customer base stands at approximately 383 million. Capex for the quarter at Rs 9,327 crore.

Africa

Revenue (in constant currency) up 20.4 percent YoY. EBITDA margin at 49.0 percent, up 83 bps YoY. EBIT margin at 33.0 percent.

Customer base stands at 143.1 million and capex for the quarter at Rs 1,150 crore.

“We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 4.0 percent, and EBITDA margin expanded to 52.7 percent, underscoring the simplicity and execution of our strategy. Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumization has helped us add 5.6 Mn new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter. We exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 200. Homes, Enterprise and our digital businesses continue to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio," said Gopal Vittal, MD.

Bharti Airtel Limited shares

The shares of Bharti Airtel Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 871.65, down by 0.73 percent.

Read Also Dialog, Axiata Group and Bharti Airtel sign binding term sheet to combine operations in Sri Lanka

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)