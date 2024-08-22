 BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration

BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration

The decision was issued by the Delhi HC on Thursday, August 22, by Justice C Hari Shankar. It aimed at resolving the issues stemmed from Grover’s alleged breach of August 2021 employment agreement.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover | File

In the ongoing legal dispute between BharatPe and its former Managing Director Ashneer Grover over the confidentiality and employment terms, the Delhi High Court in a latest development has directed the two parties to settle the dispute through an arbitration.

The decision was issued by the Delhi HC on Thursday, August 22, by Justice C Hari Shankar. It aimed at resolving the issues stemmed from Grover’s alleged breach of August 2021 employment agreement.

Background of the Dispute

The legal dispute between the two parties began when the fintech company BharatPe alleged Grover of leaking sensitive information about the company on the social media platform.

FPJ Shorts
XAT 2025: DON'T Make These Mistakes While Filing Application Form!
XAT 2025: DON'T Make These Mistakes While Filing Application Form!
'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust'; Mumbai Activists Object BMC's Proposal
'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust'; Mumbai Activists Object BMC's Proposal
Abhishek Banerjee On Casting Couch In Bollywood: 'There Is Fear, #MeToo Movement Has Helped'
Abhishek Banerjee On Casting Couch In Bollywood: 'There Is Fear, #MeToo Movement Has Helped'
TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Reclaims Its Spot From Udne Ki Aasha, Laughter Chef Sees Major Drop
TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Reclaims Its Spot From Udne Ki Aasha, Laughter Chef Sees Major Drop
Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover | BharatPe

The fintech company claimed that these disclosures compromised confidentiality, especially regarding details of their USD 370 million Series E funding round in 2021.

The company argued that that such breaches violate the terms of Grover’s employment agreement, even after his resignation.

The fintech company, in response to these accusations, filed a plea seeking arbitration. However, Grover deleted the posts on social media and issued an apology but the fintech company still believes that Grover still retains the sensitive information that he is not entitled to after his exit from the company.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Net Worth: BharatPe Founder Net Worth About ₹790 Cr, Takes Home ₹100 Cr As Salary...
article-image

Court’s Decision and Proceedings

Justice C Hari Shankar's ruling mandates the appointment of a sole arbitrator to address the dispute.

The arbitration will be conducted under the auspices of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, rather than the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, as originally suggested by BharatPe.

The fintech company, in response to these accusations, filed a plea seeking arbitration

The fintech company, in response to these accusations, filed a plea seeking arbitration | Image: BharatPe (Representative)

Although, Grover has not contested the formation of an arbitral tribunal but has conveyed his disagreement with BharatPe's choice of the sole arbitrator.

Read Also
'Tu ₹35 Lakh Kamata Hai Kya Mahine Mein?': Ashneer Grover STUNNED To Learn About 22-Yr-Old...
article-image

Apart from this, the court order also reflects the ongoing complexity of the legal battle, which also includes a civil suit alleging embezzlement and seeking damages amounting to Rs 88.67 crore from Grover and his family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration

BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration

The Megatasker: IQOO Z9s Pro Starts Sale On August 23

The Megatasker: IQOO Z9s Pro Starts Sale On August 23

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In...

'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In...