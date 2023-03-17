 Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

The record date for the second dividend is March 25, 2023 as intimated by the company earlier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend | LinkedIn

Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the second dividend is March 25, 2023 as intimated by the company earlier.

The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from March 17, the company said in the exchange filing.

Bharat Electronics Limited shares

The shares of Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday at 1:14 pm IST were at 93.70, up by 1.96 per cent.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Capital declares dividend of Rs 5
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Lupin Digital Health unveils results of India’s first digital therapeutics study with ACS patients

Lupin Digital Health unveils results of India’s first digital therapeutics study with ACS patients

ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS

ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS

Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options

Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options