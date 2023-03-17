Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend | LinkedIn

Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the second dividend is March 25, 2023 as intimated by the company earlier.

The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from March 17, the company said in the exchange filing.

Bharat Electronics Limited shares

The shares of Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday at 1:14 pm IST were at 93.70, up by 1.96 per cent.

