 Aditya Birla Capital declares dividend of Rs 5
The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
The board of directors of Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity shares of face value of Rs 5, the company announced through an exchange filing. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10, 2023.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend is March 24.

Aditya Birla Capital on March 10 announced the allotment of 1,14,707 equity shares.

Aditya Birla Capital shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 149.05, up by 2.09 per cent.

