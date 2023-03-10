e-Paper Get App
Aditya Birla Capital announces allotment of 1,14,707 equity shares

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Capital announces allotment of 1,14,707 equity shares | Image: Aditya Birla Capital (Representative)

Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 1,14,707 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each on 10 March 2023 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options /Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017, via an exchange filing.

The issued equity shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹ 24,17,29,62,290 (equity shares of face value ₹10 each) to ₹ 24,17,41,09,360 (equity shares of face value ₹10 each).

article-image

