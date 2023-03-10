e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPiramal Enterprises approves allotment of 10,000 NCDs

Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of 10,000 NCDs

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of 10,000 NCDs | Image: Piramal Enterprises (Representative)

Piramal Enterprises Limited announced that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Committee approved allotment of 10,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures each having a face value of Rs.1,00,000, aggregating to Rs. 100 crores on a private placement basis, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

These Debentures are proposed to be listed on the Debt Segment and Capital Market Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited respectively, and NSE being the designated stock exchange.

Read Also
Natco Pharma makes public announcement of buyback of shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DGCA deregisters SpiceJet's 2 Boeing planes; shares go down by 1%

DGCA deregisters SpiceJet's 2 Boeing planes; shares go down by 1%

BPCL appoints Dr. Sushma Agarwal as Independent Director

BPCL appoints Dr. Sushma Agarwal as Independent Director

Rupee gains 4 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Rupee gains 4 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

IEX commences trade on High Price Day Ahead Market

IEX commences trade on High Price Day Ahead Market