Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of 10,000 NCDs | Image: Piramal Enterprises (Representative)

Piramal Enterprises Limited announced that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Committee approved allotment of 10,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures each having a face value of Rs.1,00,000, aggregating to Rs. 100 crores on a private placement basis, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

These Debentures are proposed to be listed on the Debt Segment and Capital Market Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited respectively, and NSE being the designated stock exchange.

Read Also Natco Pharma makes public announcement of buyback of shares