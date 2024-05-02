Zomato Slapped With Fresh GST Demand Notice Of ₹2 Crore

Representative Image | Wikipedia

Online food delivery aggregator Zomato has been slapped with a fresh goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order of more than Rs 2 crore. The order consists of Rs 2,22,91,376 in GST demand with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and a penalty of Rs 22,29,136 for July 2017- March 2021 period.

The foodtech major said that it will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato said in regulatory filings.

Last month, the company also received GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore and another demand notices for short payment of GST amounting to Rs 4.2 crore.

The public listed food delivery aggregator Zomato Ltd had faced GST demand of Rs 5,90,94,889 with applicable interest and penalty of Rs 5,90,94,889 for the period July 2017 to March 2021 following two back-to-back tax notices of Rs 23 crore and Rs 92 crore earlier in the month. The order passed by Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram pertains to export services rendered by Zomato to subsidiaries outside India.