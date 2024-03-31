 Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order With A Penalty Of ₹23.26 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZomato Gets Tax Demand Order With A Penalty Of ₹23.26 Crore

Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order With A Penalty Of ₹23.26 Crore

The online food delivery platform said it will appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikipedia

Zomato on Sunday said it has received a tax demand, interest, along with penalty, to the tune of Rs 23.26 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka.

The online food delivery platform said it will appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has "received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka, raising demand of GST of Rs 11,27,23,564, along with applicable interest and penalty totaling to Rs 23,26,64,271.

Read Also
‘Fabricating Stories!’ Zomato Rider’s Viral Story On Fundraising For Sister’s Wedding Raises...
article-image

Recently, Antfin Singapore Holding, an affiliate of Alibaba's Ant Financial Group, sold a 2.02 per cent stake in Zomato on Wednesday, valued at Rs 2,827.08 crore. This reduced their ownership from 6.32 per cent to 4.3 per cent. Conversely, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte increased its stake in Zomato by acquiring 0.65 per cent of shares.

Read Also
Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: Zomato Boss Net Worth About ₹2,570 Cr, Check Out His Fleet Of Luxury...
article-image

The company responding to this said, "We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority".

The delivery service's shares were trading at Rs 182.15, gaining 1.50 per cent, when the markets ended the day's trade on 28 March.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order With A Penalty Of ₹23.26 Crore

Zomato Gets Tax Demand Order With A Penalty Of ₹23.26 Crore

American Markets Clock The Best First Quarter Performance In 5 Years

American Markets Clock The Best First Quarter Performance In 5 Years

The MUV Invention: Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The MUV Invention: Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Healthy, Tough Competition In Indian Aviation Market; Price Sensitive Too: IndiGo CEO

Healthy, Tough Competition In Indian Aviation Market; Price Sensitive Too: IndiGo CEO

RBI Looks To Reign In On Illegal Lending Apps With Anti-Fraud Agency: Report

RBI Looks To Reign In On Illegal Lending Apps With Anti-Fraud Agency: Report