Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: Zomato Boss Net Worth About ₹2,570 Cr, Check Out His Fleet Of Luxury Cars & More

Did you ever wonder about the man behind Zomato's success, Deepinder Goyal, who recently made headlines not just for controversies surrounding a pure veg fleet but also for his marriage to Mexican model-turned-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz?

After tying the knot a few months back, the couple returned from their honeymoon to India.

This is his second marriage, having previously been married to Kanchan Joshi, batchmate, whom he met during his days at IIT Delhi.

But who is this man behind the headlines, and what led him to where he is today? Let's take a closer look at his net worth, penchant for cars, education, and more.

Net Worth

The Zomato's co-founder has seen a surge in his net worth, now reported to be Rs 2,570 crore, as per reports.

Holding a 5.5 per cent stake in Zomato, Goyal's entrepreneurial ventures extend beyond the food delivery giant. He has also invested in several startups including Bira 91, HyperTrack, TerraDo, and SquadStrack.

Additionally, there are reports of Goyal's ownership of a 5-acre land in Delhi's Dera Mandi village valued at Rs 79 crore.

Beyond Zomato, Goyal is also the founder and CEO of Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform.

Car Collection

The man behind Zomato, is not just making waves in the tech and food delivery industry but also in the world of luxury cars.

Reports suggest that Goyal owns a fleet of high-end lavish cars, including a Ferrari Roma valued at Rs 4.76 crore, a Porsche 911 Turbo worth Rs 3.35 crore, and a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.18 crore, showcasing not only his business acumen but also his penchant for luxury and style.

Earlier this month, Goyal made headlines once again, this time for becoming the proud owner of India's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar, valued at an impressive Rs 4.59 crore.

The images of Goyal's latest car were posted on the official Instagram account 'Automobili Ardent India'.

Earlier, former BharatPe CEO and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover hinted that the Zomato CEO's fondness for luxury wheels prompts him to reward himself with a new sports car whenever his ventures secure funding.

Zomato's Journey

With his brainchild, Zomato, Goyal has transformed India's food delivery landscape. Inspired by colleagues struggling to order food, he launched Foodiebay.com in 2008, later rebranding it as Zomato.com in 2010. Securing its place as a household name, Zomato secured its initial funding of USD 1 million from Indo Edge.

Education

Hailing from Punjab, Goyal studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2001 and graduating in 2005, he earned a B.Tech degree in Mathematics and Computing.