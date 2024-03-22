Who Is Grecia Munoz? Mexican Model Who Tied Knot With Zomato Boss Deepinder Goyal

exican Model Who Tied A Knot With Zomato Boss Deepinder Goyal |

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has recently married model Grecia Munoz, according to HT.com report citing people familiar with the matter.

The couple returned from their honeymoon in February, the HT.com report added .

A Peek into Grecia Munoz's Background

Munoz, a former model and entrepreneur hailing from Mexico, now calls India her home. She is also involved in television hosting and is currently working on her startup focusing on luxury consumer products.

About their Relationship

Goyal, known as one of India's prominent startup figures, had been in a relationship with Munoz for some time. This marks his second marriage, having previously been married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his days at IIT Delhi.

Munoz's Instagram Bio and Delhi Adventures

In her Instagram bio, Munoz describes herself as "now at home in India." . Earlier this year, she shared photos of her exploration of Delhi's famous landmarks, citing her excitement about her new life in the country.

Professional Achievements

Munoz was awarde the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022, showcasing her prowess in the fashion industry.

Deepinder Goyal and the recent 'PURE veg' service controversy

Goyal, aged 41, founded Zomato (formerly Foodiebay.com) in 2008.

The CEO recently made headlines on March 19 when the company announced plans to launch a 'pure veg' service in response to customer feedback. This service will partner exclusively with vegetarian restaurants, ensuring that delivery partners handling these orders will not carry any non-vegetarian items.

However, criticism arose over the introduction of separate uniforms for vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivery fleets. In response, Zomato swiftly addressed concerns by deciding that orders placed through the vegetarian mode will be delivered by riders in the company's traditional red uniform. Goyal emphasized the importance of riders' safety and clarified that despite maintaining a separate fleet for vegetarians, all riders will now wear the familiar red uniform, eliminating any physical distinction between the two fleets.