Delivery Agent Left in Tears After Zomato Blocked His Account Days Before Sister's Wedding

In a news coming from Mumbai's GTB Nagar, according to a post from a lawyer on X (formerly Twitter) Zomato allegedly suspended the account of one of their delivery partner in Mumbai. This came to pass just days before the man's sister's wedding.

The X user who posted the issue, goes by the name the Soham Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya claims to be a law student.

This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & @zomato @zomatocare blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding



Please make it viral if you can pic.twitter.com/sl8juEBsaJ

Bhattacharya goes on to say, that he found the man weeping and had not eaten anything, trying to save up for his sister's wedding. It was also claimed in the post, that his sister wedding was just days away, before this catastrophe struck the man, who trying to make ends meet, running from pillar-to-post.

Bhattacharya named the man as Ayush Saini. Although the lawyer did give him a caveat on whether or not this case was genuine, he reiterated the fact that Saini was crying.

In his thread attached to the original post, Bhattacharya also exhibited Saini's pecuniary details, including UPI QR code to assist the man in need.

In the post he also tagged Zomato and a couple of BJP functionaries.

Zomato responded to the post in the replies to the post saying, "We deeply value our delivery partners, and we understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have. Rest assured, we take such matters seriously. We assure you, we'll look into this. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers."