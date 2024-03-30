‘Fabricating Stories!’ Zomato Rider’s Viral Story On Fundraising For Sister’s Wedding Raises Suspicion; Netizens Question Authenticity

Zomato Rider’s Viral Story On Fundraising For Sister’s Wedding |

In a dramatic turn of events, Zomato, the popular food delivery service, finds itself caught up in a heated debate following allegations that it suspended the account of one of its delivery partners in Mumbai.

However, in the midst of the uproar, another X user, Shreela Roy, questioned whether the situation was genuine. Roy, posting "ScamAlert" on X, warned people against supporting or donating money to efforts supposedly for Saini. She said that the fundraising campaign might be a trick by people trying to make money dishonestly through lies.

In her post, Roy claimed that the people raising money were trying to deceive others for quick cash. She noted that Saini hadn't directly spoken about the issue, implying that the fundraising might be a ploy to trick kind-hearted people using QR codes.

Her X post reads, "This is FAKE! DO NOT donate or support it. It's one of those scamsters trying to make quick money by fabricating stories. No one has managed to get direct details from this Zomato rider. They're only attempting to exploit QR codes to make money."

— Shreela Roy (@sredits) March 29, 2024

Netizens Comments to Shreela Roy post

An X user named Anjali wrote, "I saw this yesterday and found the thread extremely fishy. How people blindly donate money without verifying information is beyond me."

"Zomato should have responded... It's their mistake too, that's why the matter isn't clear yet," opined Ankush, another user on X.

— Ankush (@fighter_toad) March 29, 2024

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, another user, commented on Roy's post, stating, "The post had 3 million views!!! Imagine the amount that con has already made."

About the incident

The incident unfolded on March 29, when a user identified as Soham Bhattacharya, claims to be a law student, posted a story on a social media platform X. Bhattacharya said that he met a delivery person named Ayush Saini, who was very upset.

According to the post, Saini's sister's wedding was just days away when this hardship hit him, as he was doing his best to manage his expenses. Bhattacharya mentioned Saini's emotional state, though he also mentioned uncertainty about the truth of the situation.

Additionally, Bhattacharya shared Saini's financial details, including a QR code, in a thread attached to the original post to help him out. Bhattacharya also tagged Zomato and a few BJP members in the post.

Zomato response

Zomato responded to the post on March 29, stating, "We deeply value our delivery partners and understand the impact of blocking an ID. We take such matters seriously and assure you that we'll investigate. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers."