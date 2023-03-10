Natco Pharma makes public announcement of buyback of shares | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited made the public announcement for the buyback of equity shares of the company, as per an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in furtherance of the company's intimation dated March 8, 2023, and pursuant to Regulation 5 (vii) of the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (as amended).

The company has published the Public Announcement of buyback in Business Standard (English national daily newspaper, all editions), Business Standard (Hindi national daily newspaper, all editions) and Nava Telangana (Telugu daily newspaper, Hyderabad edition, Telugu being the regional language of Hyderabad where the registered office of the Company is situated), on March 10, 2023.

