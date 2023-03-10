NATCO announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in US

NATCO Pharma Limited announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths, in the United States, via an exchange filing.
The launch is through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
With this launch the companies made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market.
Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
