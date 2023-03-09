e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAlembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic of Rexulti

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic of Rexulti

It is indicated as adjunctive therapy alongside antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorders and schizophrenia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic of Rexulti | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for brexpiprazole tablets in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg strengths, according to an exchange filing.

The drug is a generic version of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Rexulti tablets.

It is indicated as adjunctive therapy alongside antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorders and schizophrenia.

According to information from IQVIA, the drug's sales for the fiscal year that ended in December 2022 totaled about $1.6 billion.

The shares of the company traded 0.7% higher at ₹515.75 on NSE, at 09:15 IST.

Read Also
Caplin Point arm gets USFDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic of Rexulti

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic of Rexulti

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 10% on year in February

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 10% on year in February

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Investors asked to ensure PAN-Aadhaar link by March 31 by SEBI

Investors asked to ensure PAN-Aadhaar link by March 31 by SEBI

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 5 points, Nifty around 17750

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 5 points, Nifty around 17750