Caplin Point arm gets USFDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection | Image: Caplin Point (Representative)

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd's sterile product manufacturing subsidiary Caplin Steriles Ltd has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP, the company said via an exchange filing.

The injection is a generic of Thiamine Hydrochloride injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection is used in the treatment of Thiamine, or Vitamin B1, deficiency and beriberi, a serious condition caused by a prolonged lack of Vitamin B1 in the body.

The Thiamine Hydrochloride injection had sales of $38 mln for the year ending September in the US, according to data by IQVIA.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories traded 0.8% higher at ₹671.15 on NSE, at 11:15 IST.