e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCaplin Point arm gets USFDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection

Caplin Point arm gets USFDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection is used in the treatment of Thiamine, or Vitamin B1, deficiency and beriberi, a serious condition caused by a prolonged lack of Vitamin B1 in the body

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Caplin Point arm gets USFDA nod for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection | Image: Caplin Point (Representative)

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd's sterile product manufacturing subsidiary Caplin Steriles Ltd has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Thiamine Hydrochloride injection USP, the company said via an exchange filing.

The injection is a generic of Thiamine Hydrochloride injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection is used in the treatment of Thiamine, or Vitamin B1, deficiency and beriberi, a serious condition caused by a prolonged lack of Vitamin B1 in the body.

The Thiamine Hydrochloride injection had sales of $38 mln for the year ending September in the US, according to data by IQVIA.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories traded 0.8% higher at ₹671.15 on NSE, at 11:15 IST.

Read Also
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30,00,000 equity shares

Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30,00,000 equity shares

HDFC Bank's non-bank lending unit confirms data breach

HDFC Bank's non-bank lending unit confirms data breach

IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 5-15 bps across tenures from today

Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India by Ignite IAS

Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India by Ignite IAS