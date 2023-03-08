e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAlembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

According to data by IQVIA, the drug had sales of approximately $50 mln for the 12-month period ended December

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules | Image: Alembic Pharma (Representative)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for prazosin hydrochloride capsules USP in 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg strengths, the company said in an exchange filing.

The drug is a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Minipress capsules.

It is indicated for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.

According to data by IQVIA, the drug had sales of approximately $50 mln for the 12-month period ended December.

Shares of the company traded 0.8% lower at ₹521.05 on the NSE, at 09:15 IST.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acyclovir Cream
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

Infosys Foundation collaborates with social organizations to bolster women empowerment in India

Infosys Foundation collaborates with social organizations to bolster women empowerment in India

Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against dollar in early trade