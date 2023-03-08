Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules | Image: Alembic Pharma (Representative)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for prazosin hydrochloride capsules USP in 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg strengths, the company said in an exchange filing.

The drug is a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Minipress capsules.

It is indicated for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.

According to data by IQVIA, the drug had sales of approximately $50 mln for the 12-month period ended December.

Shares of the company traded 0.8% lower at ₹521.05 on the NSE, at 09:15 IST.

