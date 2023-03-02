e-Paper Get App
The product will be launched shortly in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acyclovir Cream | Image: Zydus Lifesciences (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that the company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream, via an exchange filing.

Acyclovir belongs to a class of medications known as antivirals. Acyclovir cream is used to treat cold sores (fever blisters; blisters that are caused by a virus called herpes simplex) on the face or lips.

The product will be launched shortly in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, India.

Acyclovir Cream, 5% had annual sales of USD 16.9 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

The group now has 348 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

