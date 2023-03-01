Lupin Diagnostics expands presence in South India in Hyderabad with regional reference laboratory | Image: Lupin Diagnostics (Representative)

Lupin Limited announced today the launch of its new Regional Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad, Telangana, via an exchange filing.

This expansion of Lupin Diagnostics’ network is part of the company’s strategy to build and strengthen its presence in South India.

This regional reference laboratory adds to Lupin Diagnostics’ existing network of 380+ LupiMitra collection centers and 23 laboratories across India.

Lupin Diagnostics is committed to making preventive quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all.

Through the launch of this laboratory, Lupin Diagnostics will deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Hyderabad and neighbouring cities.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more.

Read Also Natco Pharma launches Pomalidomide capsules in Canada

The team of qualified clinical experts at Lupin Diagnostics leverage state-of-the-art automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results. This enables our patients to make informed decisions about their health.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission of providing accessible and affordable quality healthcare to individuals and families in India,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics.

“Diagnostics test results are crucial for doctors and patients to make informed decisions. Accurate diagnosis is the first step towards managing diseases and identifying the appropriate line of treatment. Our personalized and interactive smart reports can help doctors and patients analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment options based on evidence,” he added.

Read Also ONGC Ltd announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director