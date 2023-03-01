Natco Pharma launches Pomalidomide capsules in Canada | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Ltd announced that it has launched Pomalidomide capsules in Canada, the first generic alternative to the POMALYST brand in the country that has been approved by Health Canada, via an exchange filing.

Adult patients with multiple myeloma are treated with pomalidomide in combination with dexamethasone and bortezomib. Myeloma, also known as multiple myeloma, is a cancer of the plasma cells.

The company launched pomalidomide under their brand NAT-POMALIDOMIDE in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg capsules and it is available through the RevAid risk management platform.

This launch reflects Natco's continued investment in Canada to expand portfolio of generic medicines at affordable prices. RevAid and POMALYST are trademarks of Celgene Corp.

