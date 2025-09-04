 GST Council Unveils Simplified Registration Scheme For Small Businesses And Major Tax Cuts On Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Council Unveils Simplified Registration Scheme For Small Businesses And Major Tax Cuts On Vehicles

GST Council Unveils Simplified Registration Scheme For Small Businesses And Major Tax Cuts On Vehicles

The reform, announced under the next-generation GST reforms on Wednesday, focuses on speeding up approvals and reducing hurdles for entrepreneurs.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
The GST Council has introduced a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration scheme, aimed at easing compliance for small and low-risk businesses. | Representational Image

New Delhi: The GST Council has introduced a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration scheme, aimed at easing compliance for small and low-risk businesses.

The reform, announced under the next-generation GST reforms on Wednesday, focuses on speeding up approvals and reducing hurdles for entrepreneurs.

Under the new scheme, businesses identified as low-risk on the basis of risk parameters and data analysis will be granted automatic registration within three working days.

Additionally, applicants who voluntarily declare that they are unlikely to exceed an input tax credit (ITC) claim of Rs 2.5 lakh per month will also be eligible to opt for this simplified process.

FPJ Shorts
NIRF Rankings 2025: Check Top Colleges, Universities And Institutes Name Here
NIRF Rankings 2025: Check Top Colleges, Universities And Institutes Name Here
Mumbai: MSRDC Floats Tender For New Toll Operator At Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: MSRDC Floats Tender For New Toll Operator At Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Shikhar Dhawan Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Illegal Betting App Case: Report
Shikhar Dhawan Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Illegal Betting App Case: Report
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
Read Also
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
article-image

The government estimates that around 96 per cent of new applicants are expected to benefit from the simplified mechanism.

Meanwhile, the GST Council has decided upon major changes in tax rates on automobiles as part of the next-generation GST reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the automobile segment, GST on petrol and petrol-hybrid cars, as well as LPG and CNG variants not exceeding 1200 cc engine capacity and 4000 mm length, has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Diesel and diesel-hybrid cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and 4000 mm in length will also see their rates come down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Read Also
Pan Masala, Cigarettes Get Costlier, GST Council Imposes 40% Special Tax On Harmful Items
article-image

Three-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350 cc, and motor vehicles used for the transport of goods will similarly move from the 28 per cent bracket to 18 per cent.

For the agriculture sector, tractors, which earlier attracted 12 per cent GST, will now be taxed at 5 per cent.

Tractor tyres and parts, which were in the 18 per cent slab, have also been brought down to 5 per cent.

The restructuring reduces the tax burden across multiple categories of vehicles and farm machinery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Council Unveils Simplified Registration Scheme For Small Businesses And Major Tax Cuts On...

GST Council Unveils Simplified Registration Scheme For Small Businesses And Major Tax Cuts On...

Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers

Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers

Pan Masala, Cigarettes Get Costlier, GST Council Imposes 40% Special Tax On Harmful Items

Pan Masala, Cigarettes Get Costlier, GST Council Imposes 40% Special Tax On Harmful Items

GST Overhaul Brings Big Relief To Consumers, Markets Cheer With 900-Point Sensex Jump

GST Overhaul Brings Big Relief To Consumers, Markets Cheer With 900-Point Sensex Jump

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration